Obituary & Services: Mildred Elizabeth Couch

Mildred Elizabeth “Gina” (Newland) Couch, age 92, and resident of Braymer, Missouri, went into the outstretched hands of her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at her son’s residence in Cowgill, Missouri.

On August 31, 1929, Gina was born the daughter of Charley Otis Newland and Blanche Elizabeth (La Duke) Newland, in Le Loup, Kansas. As Charley was part of a road construction crew, the family moved to several places across the state and ended up in the Braymer, Missouri, area in November of 1937. Later, she returned to Kansas with her family, graduated from Baldwin City High School in 1947, and attended Baker University.

After working for IGA Grocery and Commercial Credit Corporation for several years, she found herself living in Kansas City, where she met and married Floyd Lee Couch, an airman in the United States Air Force, on February 26, 1955. The two of them moved to many places across the nation as well as Lybia, Germany, and Spain, during Floyd’s military career; and, Gina called it “an exciting life!” Yet, the excitement did not end upon leaving the military, for they took their family to Springfield, Missouri, where both Gina and Floyd attended college. Floyd became a minister; and, graduated from Southwest Missouri State University, and Gina became a school teacher for special needs children.

In 1981, Gina and Floyd moved to Texas, where she received a Master’s Degree in Special Education from Southwest Texas State University of San Marcos, Texas, and taught in Seguin ISD and Paris ISD, while her husband pastored area churches. Upon their retirement, the two relocated to Braymer, Missouri, and attended Richmond Assemblies of God Church. Throughout her years, Gina was an avid reader of the Bible, taught Sunday School, and always enjoyed puzzles, embroidery, and keeping memories alive with many photo albums.

Gina was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Couch on July 9, 2020. Also preceding her were her parents; one brother, Leonard Newland, and wife Myrtle Lee; and, a sister, Rose Marie, and her husband Gayle Cook. Survivors include Gina’s three sons, Gregory Couch, and wife Marcia, of Cowgill, Missouri; Russell Couch, and wife Cathleen, of Rich Hill, Missouri; and, Timothy Couch, and wife Beverly, of Cooper, Texas. One sister, Charlene Rockhold, of Ottawa, Kansas; twelve grandchildren, Carolie Schultz, Julia Squier, Tommy Couch, JoeyCouch, Jeff Horn, Jennifer Vaughan, Jessica Stockton, Loree Mendoza, Lindley Couch, Cody Ford, Jake Couch, and Josh Couch; twenty-six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at Carter Funeral Home, Thayer, Missouri, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 3 p.m., followed by a graveside service and interment at New Salem Cemetery, of Couch, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Branch Cowboy Church and mailed to P.O. Box 957, Paris, TX 75461.