Monroe City driver sent to hospital after swerving to avoid deer on Highway 36

A Monroe City woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident early Friday morning on Highway 36, one mile north of Rensselaer.

Crystal L. Siegrist, 34, was driving eastbound in her 2008 Ford Fusion when she swerved to avoid a deer, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

Siegrist suffered moderate injuries in the crash and was transported by private auto to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle was totaled in the crash and was towed by Heartland Towing.

The accident, which occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m., received assistance from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, and Monroe City Fire Department.