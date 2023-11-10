Obituary & Services: Cody James Shears

Cody James Shears, aged 31, of LaPlata, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, November 7th, in his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with illness.

He was born on November 16, 1991, the son of Brenda (O’Haver) Shears. Cody attended LaPlata High School, graduating in 2010. He later attended Moberly Area Community College and completed police academy training. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on bikes, riding, listening to music, hunting, playing video games, and spending time with friends and family. His children, whom he loved dearly, were the light of his life.

Cody is survived by his dear friend and the mother of his children, Theresa Licht. Together, they had two sons, Bentley Shears and Lathyn Shears, and a daughter, Harper Shears, of Kirksville, Missouri. Also surviving are his friend Shawnee Williams, mother of his oldest daughter Brihana Williams, of Centerville, Iowa; his mother, Brenda Shears, of Macon, Missouri; brother David Shears (Masa Johnson) of Kirksville, Missouri; and sister, Adyson (Justice) Barrowclough, of Macon, Missouri. His grandfather, James O’Haver; aunts, Michelle O’Haver, Jamie Kirkpatrick, and Cindy O’Haver; nieces and nephews, Konnor Shears-Clark, Slate Shears, and Kinzleigh Johnson; along with special cousins, Emily Kirkpatrick, Stuart O’Haver, Eric Skjeveland, Cameron O’Haver; and special friends Jenny Craig and Elizabeth White. He was cherished by many great aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Preceding Cody in death were his grandmothers, Cheri O’Haver and Shirley Shears; nephew Owen Shears; and special friends Alexia Scott and Cody Thackrey.

A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, November 19th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Saint Andrew Community Room in Kirksville, Missouri. Lunch will be served. Instead of flowers, memorials can be made to James O’Haver to assist with funeral expenses.