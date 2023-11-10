Two injured in collision on Route J near Monroe City

Crash and accident graphic
On Thursday evening, November 9, 2023, a traffic accident occurred on Route J, three miles east of Monroe City, Missouri, resulting in minor injuries to two individuals.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., a 2015 Kia Optima, driven by Michelle L. Talton, 34, of Monroe City, was traveling north when it failed to yield to a southbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Jason P. Niemeyer, 46, also a resident of Monroe City.

The collision caused extensive damage to the Kia Optima and total damage to the Chevrolet Silverado. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Heartland Towing.

A 15-year-old female juvenile, an occupant in the Kia Optima, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Hannibal by private transportation. Jason P. Niemeyer also suffered minor injuries and was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by Monroe County Ambulance.

Both drivers were reported to have been wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Monroe City Police Department, Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, and Monroe City Fire Department.

