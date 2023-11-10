Collision involving deer on Highway 81 leads to injury for Canton resident

On November 9, 2023, at approximately 5:41 p.m., a traffic accident occurred on Highway 81, approximately five miles north of Canton, Missouri. The incident involved a 2019 Ford Expedition and a deer.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Twila M. Downs, 61, of Canton, Missouri, sustained minor injuries in the collision. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Downs was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident. The vehicle sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Ace Elder Towing.

Downs was transported by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois, for treatment. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the Ford Expedition struck a deer in the roadway, leading to the accident.

Trooper Hurley with the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the accident with assistance from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and the Lewis County Fire Department.

