Hit-and-run on Highway O injures man from Cosby

A hit-and-run accident on Highway O, approximately 2 miles east of Cosby, resulted in minor injuries for a man on the evening of November 9, 2023. Keith L. Nold, 66, of Cosby, Missouri, was involved in the incident that occurred at approximately 6:25 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Nold was outside his stationary 2004 Dodge Ram, directing traffic for a slow-moving farm implement, when an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound collided with the Dodge Ram. The impact pushed Nold into his vehicle, causing minor injuries. The unknown vehicle fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Nold was transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic in St. Joseph for treatment. The Dodge Ram sustained minor damage but was driven from the scene. The second vehicle involved in the crash remains unidentified, with no information available on its driver or potential passengers.

Trooper C.R. Kottwitz led the investigation into the accident and was assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department.