MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of July 13, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of July 13 – 19, 2020.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route 48 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Agee Creek through mid-August. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and Route T (mile marker 58-60) through January 2021. Traffic will remain head-to-head in the northbound lanes through early August. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

U.S. Business Route 71 – Milling from County Road 339 to Savannah, July 13

Route H – Drainage work at County Road 71, July 14

U.S. Route 169 – Drainage work from County Road 355 to Heritage Drive, July 15

Atchison County

Routes AA and Y – Shoulder work, July 13 – 17

Routes B and C – Pothole patching, July 13 – 17

Buchanan County

I-29 – Guardrail repairs in preparation for a resurfacing project from south of Route O to the Platte County line. The resurfacing project is scheduled to start in August and run through mid-October.

I-229 – Bridge flushing, July 13 – 16

I-229 and U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, July 13 – 16

Route Y – Pothole patching 0.5 miles west of Route 116, July 14. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Route 116 – Pothole patching 0.5 miles west of Route E, July 15. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – Bridge rehabilitation project over U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton through mid-July. The bridge will remain narrowed until repairs are complete. Westbound U.S. Route 36 will be reduced to one lane under the bridge during daylight hours.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project due to a culvert washout at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge through early November

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Resurfacing and shoulder improvement project from approximately 2 miles west of DeWitt to Route 5 in Keytesville through mid-July. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route TT – Pothole patching from the Linn County line to Route 139, July 14 – 15

Route E – Pothole patching from Route 139 to Route 11, July 15 – 16

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through August

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the DeKalb County line to Shoal Creek through early September

Route H – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route 33 to Hughes Road, July 13 – 14, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route H – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route A to U.S. Route 69, July 15 – 16, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Daviess County

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from I-35 to the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton (Grundy County) through late August

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Route C (Exit 78) to U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92, Harrison County) through September. The roadway may be reduced to one lane each direction with crews working around-the-clock.

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over the North Fork of Lost Creek through mid-July. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Gentry County

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Old Havana Trail to 607th Road, July 13, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 570th Road to Route A, July 15, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 425th Road to Route UU, July 16, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Sidewalk and utility work from 4th Street to the Muddy Creek Bridge in Trenton through July. This includes Saturday work.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton to I-35 (Daviess County) through late August

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED until further notice from Route T to Route B due to a culvert washout

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92) to Route C (Exit 78, Daviess County) through September. The roadway may be reduced to one lane each direction with crews working around-the-clock.

Holt County

Route H – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Nichols Creek through July. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Penny Slu Bridge through mid-August.

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Easter Creek near Oregon through mid-August. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route T – CLOSED for a slide repair project near Mill Bluff Road, south of Forest City, through mid-August.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project over Route E and Kimsey Creek through early September. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

Route E – CLOSED for the bridge replacement project on I-29, July 13 – 17, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Linn County

Route FF – Pothole patching, July 13

Route TT – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 36 to the Chariton County line, July 13 – 14

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through mid-December. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. An 11.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through late November. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to U.S. Route 169 (Worth County) through mid-July. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. An 11-foot width restriction in place.

Route OO – CLOSED for pothole patching from Imperial Road to Route 148, July 13 – 14, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route H – CLOSED for permit work north of 330th Street, July 13 – 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

Route Y – Pothole patching south of Route A, July 15

Putnam County

Route UU – CLOSED to through traffic for pavement repair from 100th Street to Route 5, July 13 – 14, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Route CC – Pothole patching, July 15

Route V – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 13 to Plum Trail, July 16

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through August. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Worth County

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 136 (Nodaway County) through mid-July. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. An 11-foot width restriction in place.

