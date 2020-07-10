Results of swine show announced at Daviess County Junior Livestock Show Show

Results have been announced from Thursday, July 9th’s Daviess County Junior Livestock Show Swine Show in Gallatin.

The champion boar belonged to Wade Horton, and the reserve champion belonged to Grady Rains.

Mary Rodenberg had the champion gilt, and Alex Heussner had the reserve champion.

Morgan Bottcher had the grand champion barrow, and Kala Piatt had the reserve champion.

Senior Showmanship went to Blane Heussner. Intermediate Showmanship went to Jaiden Rodenberg. Macy Rodenberg received the Junior Showmanship at the Swine Show at the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show.

Herdsmanship went to Kaitlyn Bird.

