The Highway Patrol arrested a Norborne man in Carroll County on Thursday afternoon, September 8th on multiple allegations.

Forty-nine-year-old Stephen Hunter was accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance—one involving methamphetamine and the other LSD. He was also accused of felony unlawful use of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

The Patrol reports Hunter was taken to the Chariton County Jail on a 24-hour hold.