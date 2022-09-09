Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday, September 8, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Multiple defendants were sentenced after waiving formal arraignment and entering pleas of guilty when they appeared in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on September 8th.

Trenton resident James Robert Anderson pleaded guilty to a felony violation of an order of protection for an adult involving a second offense, stemming from July 2nd. He was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for four years. Execution of the sentence was stayed, and Anderson was placed on probation for five years. Special conditions include not having contact with the victim. Costs were taxed against him.

Trenton resident Daniel Lee Harding pleaded guilty to felony third degree domestic assault from June 28th. He was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for three years. The sentence is to run consecutively with any other sentence.

Hale resident Anthony Kohl pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of non-support from August 31st, 2020. The court suspended the imposition of sentence and placed him on probation for two years. Conditions of probation are to obey all laws. A special condition for Kohl was to pay $260 per month plus $90 per month towards arrears with the first payment due on or before September 28th with like payments each month until paid in full.

Saint Joseph resident Rick Wattenbarger pleaded guilty to the felonies of second degree burglary and first degree tampering with a motor vehicle from March 21st. He was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for six years on each count. The sentences are to run concurrently to each other. Costs were taxed against Wattenbarger.

Among other cases in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court September 8th, Lathrop resident David Lee Miller pleaded not guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance from July 30th. The case is set for October 13th for a plea or trial setting.

Kidder resident James Lindsay Gause requested leave to withdraw a plea of not guilty previously entered on felony failure to register a sex offender from May 22nd. He entered a plea of guilty and was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for four years. Execution of the sentence was stayed, and Gause was placed on probation for five years. Costs were taxed against him.

Kansas City resident Bevan James Bohm admitted to violations of conditions of probation on felony charges of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft and stealing $750 or more from January 2020. Bohm’s probation was continued with additional conditions that he continue to live with his mother, stay gainfully employed, and pay restitution of $100 monthly. Bond of $500 was taken to pay costs and then restitution.

Spickard resident Avery Mock admitted to violation of conditions of probation on three felony counts of first degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk from September 1st, 2021. Probation was continued with additional conditions, including 34 hours of community service, maintaining at least 20 hours of employment per week, continuing treatment at North Central Mental Health, and following all recommendations.

Probation was ordered revoked for Trenton resident Amber Nycole Leeper, and she was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for seven years. The court retains jurisdiction for 120 days and requested she be placed in shock. Costs were assessed to Leeper. She was charged with felony forgery from November 22nd, 2021.

Trenton resident Timothy Ledbetter waived the internal preliminary hearing by probation and parole on felony driving while revoked or suspended from July 10th. The case is set for a probation violation hearing October 13th. Ledbetter requested bond modification. Following arguments, the request was denied after considering factors established by the supreme court.

Mercer County Associate Circuit Court Judge Matthew Krohn was assigned to preside for cases September 8th in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.