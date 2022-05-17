Missouri man pleads guilty to murder in national park; faces life in prison without parole

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri man has pleaded guilty in federal court to murdering his estranged wife during an argument when they met in a national park.

Dylan J. Hanger, 30, of Mountain View, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool on May 10, 2022, to one count of murder in the second degree.

Hanger admitted that he met his estranged wife, Brittany Gorman, at the Buck Hollow Access Area, along the Jacks Fork River, within the Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Texas County, Mo., on May 20, 2020. An argument ensued, during which Hanger stabbed Gorman several times in the chest, which caused her death.

Under federal statutes, Hanger is subject to a sentence of up to life in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Josephine L. Stockard. It was investigated by the Texas County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.