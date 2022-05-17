Trenton Family Aquatic Center to open for the summer

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Family Aquatic Center will open this season, although an opening date has not yet been announced.

Park Board President Curtis Crawford says the criteria was met for enough lifeguard applications being submitted to open. As of Tuesday morning, May 17, there were 15 lifeguard applications, 13 non-certified employee applications, and four manager applications. Applications will still be accepted at the Trenton City Hall.

Park Board Vice President and Pool Committee Chairperson Andy Cox previously reported the pool needed to have nine daily workers and seven lifeguards to have all areas of the pool open.

Crawford says Park Superintendent David Shockley is in the process of hiring a manager. A water line issue at the pool is also getting repaired, so there is a possibility of the aquatic center opening later than Memorial Day weekend.

The Park Department will move forward as normal with the pool opening, and the Park Board likely will not hold a special meeting to further discuss pool staffing.