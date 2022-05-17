Audio: Former respiratory therapist to be extradited back to Missouri today to face murder charge in Livingston County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A 41-year-old woman is being transferred to Missouri today in connection with the 2002 death of a woman at a northwest Missouri hospital. Tom Tingerthall reports from Missourinet affiliate KCHI in Chillicothe regarding the extradition of Jennifer Anne Hall.

Hall has been charged in the death of Fern Franco, who died on May 18th of 2002 at a Medical Center in Chillicothe. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says Hall has been held at the Johnson County, KS detention center pending extradition, since her arrest by US Marshals. Hall waived Extradition.

Representatives from Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail were sent to retrieve Hall and she will be booked into their facility.