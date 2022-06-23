Missouri Director of Agriculture to speak at Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri’s annual event

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn is scheduled to speak at the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri’s Annual Event. The event will be at Fulkerson Center on the campus of Missouri Western State University on July 20th.

Doors will open at 8:15 that morning, and breakfast will be at 8:30. The program will go from 9 o’clock to 10:30.

Chinn will talk about agriculture’s role in community development and her work with the Department of Economic Development.

Chinn is a fifth-generation Missouri farmer from Clarence, and she was named the director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture in January 2017. She has held leadership positions in agriculture on the local, state, and national levels for more than 17 years. As the director of agriculture, Chinn created the MORE Strategic Initiative to protect and promote Missouri’s agriculture industry.

Reservations are required for the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri’s Annual Event on July 20th, and they are $35 per person. Register at cfnwmo.org or by mailing a check to the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri at 1006 West Saint Maartens Drive, Suite B, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64506.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Call the foundation for more information at 816-232-2022.