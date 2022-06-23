Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair set to run July 5 through July 15, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair will be at the fairgrounds in Chillicothe next month. Events are scheduled for July 5th through 15th.

The fair will start with an archery shoot at the range at the Litton Campus on July 5th at 6 o’clock in the evening.

A BB/pellet and small-bore shoot will be at the Beck home on July 6th at 6 o’clock in the evening. Muzzleloader and Western Heritage will follow.

A truck and tractor pull is on July 8th at 6:30 in the evening.

Fashion revue judging will be on July 9th at 11:30 in the morning. King, queen, and princess interviews will be at 1 o’clock that afternoon.

A shotgun shoot will be on July 10th at 8 o’clock in the morning. That evening will include the king and queen coronation at 5 o’clock. That will be followed by style show modeling, shooting sports awards, and a country jamboree.

The Dog and Broiler Chicken shows will be on July 11th at 8 o’clock in the morning. Achievement Night judging will begin at 6 o’clock in the evening.

Activities on July 12th include the Poultry Show at 9:30 in the morning and the Breeding Swine Show at 1 o’clock in the afternoon. There will also be a blacksmithing demonstration at the ag school shelter house at 5 o’clock in the evening and a rabbit advanced showmanship test at 7 o’clock.

The schedule for July 13th includes the Rabbit Show at 7 o’clock in the morning, the Market Swine Show at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, and the Horse Show at 5:30 in the evening. A barn dance and a cornhole tournament will start at 8 o’clock that night.

The Goat Show will be on July 14th at 8 o’clock in the morning, which will be followed by the Dairy Goat and Sheep shows. The Dairy Cattle Show will be at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, and it will be followed by the Breeding Cattle and Feeder Calf shows. The 4-H Demonstration and Entrepreneurship Market is at 2 o’clock, and the Steer Show will be at 3 o’clock. An ice cream social will be on July 14th at 5 o’clock in the evening, and the Farm Kid Challenge is at 7:30.

The Livingston County 4-H and FFA Show’s schedule for July 15th includes a Farm Bureau Breakfast at 7 o’clock in the morning, the Supreme Showman Competition at 7:30, and the Bucket Calf Show at 9 o’clock. The Ruth Ella Eggers Second Annual Pet Parade will follow. A livestock judging contest will be at 10 o’clock, and a cattle fitting competition will follow. There will also be a blood drive at 10 o’clock. An appreciation picnic will be July 15th at 5 o’clock in the evening, and the Premium Livestock Auction is at 7 o’clock.