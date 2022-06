Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will consider approval of the 2022-2023 budget and actualization of the 2021-2022 budget at a special meeting.

The meeting will be held at the district office on June 28th at 7 a.m.

Other items on the agenda include summer projects, Rissler Elementary School kitchen air conditioning bid approval, and a tax rate hearing date. There is also to be a closed session on June 28th for personnel matters.