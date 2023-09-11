Missouri Department of Conservation partners host Governor’s Mentored Deer Hunt Oct. 6-8

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation partners with numerous organizations to host the Governor’s Mentored Deer Hunt scheduled for Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8. Mentored hunts will take place in several counties during Missouri’s new antlerless rifle season.

The mentored hunts are made possible through partnerships with the Conservation Federation of Missouri, National Wild Turkey Federation, National Deer Association, Missouri Hunting Heritage Foundation, Pheasants & Quail Forever, Missouri Disabled Sportsmen, Missouri’s Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus, Whitetails Unlimited, ALPS Outdoorz, Dead End Game Calls, MO Woods and Wildlife, and Missouri Back Country Hunters and Anglers.

“These partners have come together to host events endorsed by our governor that mentor new hunters and manage deer populations for participating landowners,” said MDC Education and Outreach Coordinator Rob Garver. “This is a great opportunity for people to learn more about hunting and get a chance to harvest their first deer.”

During the weekend, participants will not only go afield with their mentor to hunt, but also learn about hunting’s role in conservation, deer biology, hunting strategy and etiquette, firearm safety, and more.

Those interested will first register on the MDC website at this link. Once registered, users will be contacted to fill out an application. Preference will be given to applicants who have never hunted or never harvested a deer. Mentored hunts will be held in Pike, Randolph, Bollinger, Benton, Howell, Phelps, and Putnam counties.

Selected applicants will need to purchase a Firearms Antlerless Deer Hunting Permit or a Firearms Any-Deer Hunting Permit. Those without hunter education certificates may apply with prior Apprentice Hunter Authorization. Learn more about Missouri’s Apprentice Hunter program online at this link.

To learn more about the Governor’s Mentored Deer Hunt, contact MDC Outreach and Education Coordinator Rob Garver at 573-522-4115 ext. 6507 or at [email protected].

