Obituary & Services: Laura Omega Sterling

Laura Omega Sterling, 87, of Unionville, formerly of Milan, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Putnam County Care Center in Unionville, Missouri.

Laura was born on March 9, 1936, in rural Browning, Missouri, to William Glen and Frances (Tucker) Swearengen. She graduated from Browning High School before moving to Milan, where she worked at the telephone office for many years.

On February 28, 1961, she married Bobby Neal Sterling, who preceded her in death in 2007. Also preceding Laura’s death were her parents; a daughter in infancy, Cornellea Sterling; a brother, Wayne Swearengen; and a sister, Joan Hagen.

She is survived by one daughter, Martha Sterling of Unionville, Missouri; a brother, Bob (Nola) Swearengen of Browning, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

Laura was a very active member of Mt. Moriah Church. She loved to cook and was a skilled seamstress. She also enjoyed reading books and was a loving mother.

A graveside service for Laura will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Asbury Cemetery, northwest of Milan, Missouri. Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan is handling the arrangements.

