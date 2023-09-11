Leadership Northwest Missouri now accepting applications for 2024 class

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Leadership Northwest Missouri is inviting aspiring leaders in the region to join its 2024 class, which promises an enriching experience designed to hone leadership and networking skills. The organization is currently accepting applications until the November 1, 2023, deadline.

Unlike conventional seminars that offer generic leadership advice, Leadership Northwest Missouri distinguishes itself by providing a more localized experience. This includes specialized training, educational segments on regional topics, and access to a well-established network of local contacts.

Participants of the 2023 class attest to the transformative experience offered by the program. Kelsi Meyer of Nodaway County described the course as an “amazing, worthwhile experience” that has benefitted her “professionally and personally.”

The 2024 class kicks off with a two-day retreat at Conception Abbey on January 24 and 25. The retreat will be led by Tim Crowley, Ph., a nationally recognized speaker in personal and professional development. Monthly classes will follow, spanning a seven-month period across various communities in the organization’s 19-county region, with graduation set for July 11, 2024.

The program offers more than just theoretical knowledge; participants will engage in hands-on team-building exercises and improve communication and motivational skills. Due to the desire for a focused experience, the program will limit the number of participants.

Those interested in applying should reach out to Kendra Pickering via email at [email protected]. Applications can be downloaded from the program’s official website.

