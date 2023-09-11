One injured in two vehicle crash in DeKalb County, both vehicles totaled

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An early morning accident on Highway 36, four miles west of Stewartsville in DeKalb County, has left one driver with moderate injuries, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The incident took place at 6:40 a.m. Monday at the intersection of westbound Highway 36 and Highway 31. A 2016 Toyota Sequoia, driven by Bruce L. Pratt, 72, of St. Joseph, entered the intersection in front of a westbound 2018 Ford Focus. The Toyota Sequoia slid off the west side of the crossover into the median and came to rest on its wheels facing northeast. Meanwhile, the Ford Focus came to rest in the passing lane, facing west.

Both vehicles sustained total damage and were towed by Randy’s Towing Service. Pratt was wearing a seat belt, as was the Ford Focus driver, Kip V. Whitt, 42, of Turney. Whitt sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Mosaic Life Care by DeKalb-Clinton Ambulance.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal S.J. Cool led the investigation, assisted by Sergeant S.M. Hux and Trooper B.R. Muck.

