One injured in two vehicle crash in DeKalb County, both vehicles totaled

Local News September 11, 2023
An early morning accident on Highway 36, four miles west of Stewartsville in DeKalb County, has left one driver with moderate injuries, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The incident took place at 6:40 a.m. Monday at the intersection of westbound Highway 36 and Highway 31. A 2016 Toyota Sequoia, driven by Bruce L. Pratt, 72, of St. Joseph, entered the intersection in front of a westbound 2018 Ford Focus. The Toyota Sequoia slid off the west side of the crossover into the median and came to rest on its wheels facing northeast. Meanwhile, the Ford Focus came to rest in the passing lane, facing west.

Both vehicles sustained total damage and were towed by Randy’s Towing Service. Pratt was wearing a seat belt, as was the Ford Focus driver, Kip V. Whitt, 42, of Turney. Whitt sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Mosaic Life Care by DeKalb-Clinton Ambulance.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal S.J. Cool led the investigation, assisted by Sergeant S.M. Hux and Trooper B.R. Muck.

Digital Correspondent

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.