The Trenton Park Department is set to conduct maintenance work on a section of the local walking trail this week.

Parks Superintendent David Shockley announced that the affected trail spans from East 10th and Lord Street, extending northward to the area of the Ebbe Sports Complex sign.

The public, particularly walkers, are advised to exercise caution while in the vicinity of the maintenance work.

