Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education to convene Tuesday, September 12

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education is set to meet on Tuesday evening, September 12, 2023, at the school located near Trenton. The meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m., has an agenda covering a range of issues significant to the school community.

Leading the discussion will be Avery McCauslin, who will speak on behalf of the R-6 Community Club. The meeting will also accommodate any comments from school employees.

On the agenda is an update on the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP). The board will discuss new business items, which include requests for field trips and an updated CSIP plan. Additional policy updates, as suggested by the Missouri School Boards Association, will also be reviewed.

The superintendent’s report will also be presented during the meeting.

In addition to the general session, the R-6 School Board has planned an executive session for Tuesday night. This closed-door meeting will address personnel and student matters.

