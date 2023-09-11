Grundy R-5 Board of Education to meet on Thursday

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy R-5 School Board is set to convene its regular meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. in the high school business room at Galt.

Final approval is expected on the district’s bus routes, with additional information to be provided on the condition of the buses. The board is also slated to review updates on various building improvements across the school district.

The meeting will consider several new business items, including setting a date for graduation ceremonies and providing flu shots for staff members. The board will also review the “Return to Safe Instruction” document, discuss policy updates, and evaluate the middle school softball program.

Reports from the principals of the elementary and secondary schools are scheduled as part of the meeting’s agenda. The board will also review financial information pertinent to the district’s operations.

An executive session is listed on the agenda to review individual personnel records, discuss personnel matters, and address student discipline issues.

