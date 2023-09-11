Obituary & Services: Zachary Taylor Leihgeber

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Zachary Taylor Leihgeber, age 30, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Zachary was born on January 3, 1993, in Chillicothe, the son of Brian Kilburn and Amanda Leihgeber. He worked in construction and was a member of Abundant Life Church in Independence, Missouri. Zachary loved to draw, enjoyed climbing heights of any kind, skateboarding, music, and tattoos. Most of all, he loved his family and friends.

Survivors include his mother, Amanda Brasfield, and her husband, Mark, of Independence, Missouri; his father, Brian Kilburn, and his wife, Anneshia, of Chillicothe, Missouri; four brothers, Shawn McBee of Independence, Missouri, Bennett Wood of Kansas City, Missouri, Bradley Wood of Minnesota, and Conway Campbell of Chillicothe, Missouri; and six sisters, Brittany Dewitt and her husband, Ryan, of Independence, Missouri, Brooklyn Bunger Hawk of Independence, Missouri, Camdyn Kilburn of Chillicothe, Missouri, Jazamen Campbell of Chillicothe, Missouri, Maggie McBee of Kansas City, Missouri, and Madison Fuller of Chillicothe, Missouri. Zachary is also survived by his paternal grandparents, Cheryl and Gene Kilburn of Chillicothe, Missouri; his maternal grandfather, James Leihgeber of Georgia; his maternal great-grandmother, Mary Ruth Wessing of Chillicothe, Missouri; and his girlfriend, Shelby Linder of Kansas City, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will take place one hour prior to the service, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 13, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Zachary Taylor Leihgeber Memorial Fund. Please make checks payable to Cheryl Kilburn and mail them to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

