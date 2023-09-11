Jamesport Company faces $200,000 OSHA fine after teen worker’s fatal fall

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Jamesport company faces a fine after a fall in March 2023 claimed the life of a teen working for the company.

Media sources indicate that OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) reported the 18-year-old youth was applying sealant to a building while working for Troyer Roofing and Coatings. On March 27, the youth fell more than 22 feet, sustaining severe injuries that led him into a coma. He died five days later.

Local information at the time stated that the accident occurred at a feed mill near 8th and Harris in Trenton. Emergency medical services stabilized the young man, who was then taken to the airport and flown by medical helicopter to a city hospital.

Sources say OSHA is fining the company over $200,000 for five violations. OSHA officials report that a foreman and another worker allegedly continued working without fall protection at the site. OSHA also claims that employees were not properly trained on safety equipment, and its use was described as optional.

Troyer has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

