GHRPC and Missouri SourceLink are empowering farmers through presentation on value-added agriculture

The Green Hills Regional Planning Commission (GHRPC) and Missouri SourceLink are collaborating to host a Value-Added Agriculture 101 presentation. This event aims to provide valuable information about what value-added agriculture is, the resources available to assist farmers in expanding their offerings, and firsthand experiences from those who have ventured into these opportunities.

The presentation will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Barton Farm Campus, located at 96 S E. 8th Ave in Trenton, Missouri.

The event is part of a broader four-year initiative—The Show Me Jobs project—a partnership between GHRPC and Missouri SourceLink. This initiative is supported by a $727,919 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) Grant. The overarching goal of the project is to create jobs, increase sales, start new businesses, and foster positive economic impacts within the region.

In addition to the value-added agriculture presentation, the program includes several ongoing efforts:

Identification of Agribusiness Industry Needs : To better comprehend the challenges and opportunities that local businesses face, an anonymous online survey is being administered. It is accessible through Sept. 30 on the [GHRPC website](Needs and Challenges for Missouri Agribusiness).

Credit as an Asset: On Oct. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m., New Growth Missouri will discuss the critical role of personal credit in building a business. The workshop will help participants develop personal action plans and will also be held at the Barton Farm Campus.

These initiatives will run through 2026. GHRPC and Missouri SourceLink will partner with community leaders to leverage entrepreneurship as an essential tool for economic development. The organizations aim to understand better the business development and workforce needs within the agribusiness sector. They will provide technical assistance in startup, business planning, marketing, and financing. Furthermore, the program will work on improving businesses’ access to capital, strengthening connections to supply chains, and raising the visibility and awareness of value-added agribusinesses. Networking events, educational workshops, and other events will serve as platforms for connecting entrepreneurs and service providers.

