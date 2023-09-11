Obituary: Richard Bryan Schooler

Obituaries September 11, 2023
Obituary Graphic
Richard Bryan Schooler, 82, of Spickard, MO, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at a Kansas City, MO hospital.

He was born on September 5, 1941, in Princeton, Missouri, the son of Clifford and Mary (Klingensmith) Schooler.

Richard was a graduate of Princeton High School in 1959 and worked as a carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jim; and a great-granddaughter, Lexi Boone.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Linda Hague of Newtown, MO; sons, Bryan Schooler of Raymore, MO, and Stephen Schooler of Mercer, MO; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Richard has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home in Princeton, MO.

Private graveside services and inurnment will be held at Coon Cemetery in rural Mercer County, MO.

