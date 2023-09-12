Missouri Department of Conservation to increase permit prices in 2024

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Conservation Commission gave final approval at its Sept. 8 open meeting to adjust prices for most hunting, fishing, trapping, and commercial permits offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The price increases will take effect on Feb. 29, 2024.

Most MDC permit prices have remained the same for the past 20 years. MDC proposed the permit price adjustments in an effort to keep up with the rising costs of goods and services it uses to manage its more than 1,000 conservation areas, nature centers, shooting ranges, fish hatcheries, and other facilities.

MDC received initial approval for its proposed permit price adjustments from the Commission at the Commission’s May 19 open meeting. MDC then offered a public comment period from July 4 through Aug. 2, during which it received about 250 public comments and feedback on the proposals from numerous conservation-related groups and organizations.

Missouri is home to more than 1 million anglers, 500,000 hunters, and several thousand trappers. MDC issues nearly 2.6 million hunting, fishing, and trapping permits each year.

On average, most resident hunting and fishing permit prices will be adjusted by about $1.

“Compared to other states, Missouri permit prices are still in the middle-to-lower end of the scale and will still be a bargain,” said MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley. “The average price of a resident firearm deer permit for surrounding states is $54, compared to Missouri’s new price starting in 2024 of $18.”

Not all permit prices will increase. Based on public comments and other feedback received, MDC will not raise permit prices for resident and nonresident Daily Fishing Permits, Annual Trout Permits, and resident and nonresident Fur Dealer’s Permits.

Some of the new permit prices starting in 2024 will be:

The price of a resident hunting and fishing permit will go from $19 to $20.50. The average price for surrounding states is $42.47. The price of a resident small game hunting permit will go from $10 to $10.50. The average price for surrounding states is $26.57. The price of a resident trapping permit will go from $10 to $11. The average price for surrounding states is $29.38. The price of a resident spring turkey permit will go from $17 to $18. The average price for surrounding states is $47.69. The price of a resident firearm deer permit will go from $17 to $18. The average price for surrounding states is $54.06. The price of a resident antlerless deer permit will go from $7 to $7.50. The average price for surrounding states is $24.21. The price of a youth resident antlerless deer permit will go from $3.50 to $3.75. The average price for surrounding states is $24.21. The price of the daily trout tag will go from $4 to $5 for adults and stay at $3 for youth. The Commission also rescinded the ‘$5 for 5 trout pilot’ at Maramec Spring Park based on public input. At all trout parks, the daily limit is four trout with a statewide possession limit of eight trout. Those under 16 and 65 years of age and older remain exempt from small-game hunting permits and annual fishing permit requirements. Daily trout tags and an annual trout permit are still required.

