Missouri Department of Agriculture updates hay directory website

The Missouri Department of Agriculture announces changes to the Department’s online Hay Directory, making it even easier for sellers and buyers of hay. The department manages the online hay directory, where livestock producers can search for hay made available by other producers in Missouri and other states.

“Times are tough in this extensive drought,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “I’m thankful our team is able to provide resources to producers statewide. With new updates to the MDA Hay Directory, it will be even easier for producers to find what they need and ensure hay is available to their livestock.”

The MDA directory can be filtered by county or state and is regularly maintained by Department staff. The List Your Hay section can be filtered by region of Missouri, hay type, bale type, bale weight, and unit. Producers can also review a lab analysis if the seller has provided one.

