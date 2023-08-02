Obituary & Services: Marvin Leonard Dawkins

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Marvin Leonard Dawkins, age 90, a resident of Mooresville, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Livingston Manor in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Marvin was born the son of Ray and Jessie (Bench) Dawkins on May 27, 1933, in Livingston County, Missouri. He graduated from Utica High School in Utica, Missouri, in 1953. Marvin served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

On May 27, 1956, he married Betty Ann Eller in Chillicothe, Missouri. She preceded him in death on June 12, 2023. Marvin worked as a Diesel Mechanic with Riss Transportation, Byers Transportation, and Holmes Transportation in Kansas City from 1957 until 1987. He was a member of the Chillicothe Fraternal Order of Eagles, the Teamsters Retiree Club of Kansas City, the NRA, the National Wild Turkey Federation, and Ducks Unlimited. Marvin enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, teaching them about hunting, fishing, and how to live off the land. He also loved fixing things for people and dancing with his wife, Betty.

Survivors include his son, Damon “Randy” Dawkins, and wife Sheri, of Ludlow, Missouri; daughters, Gayle Lynn Dawkins, of Mooresville, Missouri, and Connie Coots and husband Robert, of Mooresville, Missouri; four grandchildren, David Harp and Marilyn, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Brooke Harp and Amanda, of Mooresville, Missouri, Brett Dawkins and Becky, of Ludlow, Missouri, and Drew Dawkins and Paige, of Mooresville, Missouri; nine great-grandchildren, Kendall, Rayna, Scarlett, Baylee, Ashton, Brentlee, Kooper, Caroline, and Lylith; siblings, Ramona Dawkins Pollard, Bonnie Dawkins Walker, Melvin Dawkins and wife Peggy, Gerald Dawkins, and wife Wanda, Mercedes Dawkins Hopper and husband Jack, Ray Leslie Dawkins and wife Judy, and Evelyn Dawkins Burkheart and husband Jim; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty, his infant daughter, Carol Loraine, two sisters, Iris Batson, and Carmen Burgett, and an infant sister, Gayle Loraine Dawkins.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 2:00 pm. A scheduled visitation will take place at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 12:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Burial will be held at Utica Cemetery in Utica, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Utica Cemetery and can be mailed to or left at Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

