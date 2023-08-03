Chillicothe police detective to be honored with service award for advocacy of crimes against children

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Chillicothe Police detective will be recognized as the Outstanding Service Award winner at the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center’s 35th Annual Crimes Against Children Conference. Whitney Murdock will be honored at the conference on August 5th.

The award is presented in recognition of exceptional service and dedication to improving the lives of abused children and their families.

Murdock was nominated by Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples and other community members for her compassion, effectiveness, and dedication to victims. A news release says Murdock works to obtain justice for victims and seeks to provide them with a future when society or their parents do not.

The Crimes Against Children Conference Awards are open to nominations from across the country and are presented to professionals who have demonstrated commitment and dedication to vulnerable children and their families.

Maples says Murdock does “an amazing job” for the Chillicothe Police Department, the community, and children. He adds that the Outstanding Service Award is a result of her hard work, dedication, and commitment to the community.

Related