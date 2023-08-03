Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in prison for meth trafficking

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri man who was arrested after he drove two victims of an accidental shooting to the hospital emergency room was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for illegally possessing firearms.

Jason Ruben Breedlove, 42, of Independence, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to 15 years in federal prison without parole.

On March 28, 2022, Breedlove pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

After two people were shot at a residence in Butler, Mo., on Feb. 5, 2018, Breedlove drove the gunshot victims to the Bates County Memorial Hospital in Butler and dropped them off at the emergency room. Deputies of the Bates County Sheriff’s Department apprehended Breedlove and took him into custody the same day.

When deputies searched the residence where the shooting occurred, they found 25 grams of methamphetamine, which Breedlove admitted belonged to him, and a loaded Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol. Breedlove told investigators this was the pistol that had discharged and wounded the two shooting victims. An additional round of ammunition was found in Breedlove’s pants.

When deputies searched Breedlove’s vehicle, they found a Savage 6.5 Creedmoor caliber rifle and ammunition. The firearm had been reported as stolen.

Breedlove admitted that he purchased methamphetamine for others to distribute. Breedlove told investigators he could obtain kilogram amounts of methamphetamine from several individuals, for which he took money off the top as the middleman.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Marquez. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Bates County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and the Butler, Mo., Police Department.

