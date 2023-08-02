Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests in north Missouri on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, August 1, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol made several arrests in different counties in north Missouri on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, August 1, 2023, involving charges such as Driving While Intoxicated, Drug Possession, and other offenses.
The following were arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol:
BUCHANAN COUNTY – ST. JOSEPH, MO
- Arrest Date: July 31, 2023, 11:35 AM
- Person Arrested: Andrew S Wright, a 39-year-old male from St. Joseph, MO
- Charges:
- Driving While Intoxicated – Drugs
- Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Where Held: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center
- Release Info: 24-hour hold pending further action.
DAVIESS COUNTY – FLORISSANT, MO
- Arrest Date: July 31, 2023, 10:54 PM
- Person Arrested: Andre D Thomas, a 24-year-old male from Florissant, MO
- Charges:
- Driving While Suspended or Revoked – 3rd or Subsequent Offense
- No Insurance
- Failure to Register Motor Vehicle
- Where Held: Daviess/Dekalb Regional Jail
- Release Info: 24-hour hold pending further action.
ANDREW COUNTY – ST. JOSEPH, MO
- Arrest Date: August 1, 2023, 3:30 PM
- Person Arrested: James G Pace, a 36-year-old male from St. Joseph, MO
- Charges:
- Felony – Resisting Arrest by Fleeing
- Felony – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Speeding – 117 in a 60 mph zone
- Failed to Display Valid Plates
- Following Too Close
- Where Held: Andrew County Law Enforcement Center
- Release Info: 24-hour hold pending further action.
ANDREW COUNTY – HAMILTON, MO
- Arrest Date: August 1, 2023, 3:30 PM
- Person Arrested: Alexis A McDonald, 26-year-old female from Hamilton, MO
- Charges:
- Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Where Held: Andrew County Law Enforcement Center
- Release Info: 24-hour hold pending further action.
MACON COUNTY – BUNCETON, MO
- Arrest Date: July 31, 2023, 7:22 PM
- Person Arrested: Danielle M Stamose, 43-year-old female from Bunceton, MO
- Charges:
- Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Where Held: Macon County Jail
- Release Info: Released after arrest.
MACON COUNTY – LIBERTYVILLE, IA
- Arrest Date: July 31, 2023, 7:24 PM
- Person Arrested: Coty L Waldrip, a 25-year-old male from Libertyville, IA
- Charges:
- Driving While Intoxicated (DWI)
- Speeding 25+
- Where Held: Macon County Jail
- Release Info: Released after arrest.
All individuals mentioned above are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.