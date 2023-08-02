Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests in north Missouri on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol made several arrests in different counties in north Missouri on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, August 1, 2023, involving charges such as Driving While Intoxicated, Drug Possession, and other offenses.

The following were arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol:

BUCHANAN COUNTY – ST. JOSEPH, MO

Arrest Date: July 31, 2023, 11:35 AM

Person Arrested: Andrew S Wright, a 39-year-old male from St. Joseph, MO

Charges: Driving While Intoxicated – Drugs Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Where Held: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center

Release Info: 24-hour hold pending further action.

DAVIESS COUNTY – FLORISSANT, MO

Arrest Date: July 31, 2023, 10:54 PM

Person Arrested: Andre D Thomas, a 24-year-old male from Florissant, MO

Charges: Driving While Suspended or Revoked – 3rd or Subsequent Offense No Insurance Failure to Register Motor Vehicle

Where Held: Daviess/Dekalb Regional Jail

Release Info: 24-hour hold pending further action.

ANDREW COUNTY – ST. JOSEPH, MO

Arrest Date: August 1, 2023, 3:30 PM

Person Arrested: James G Pace, a 36-year-old male from St. Joseph, MO

Charges: Felony – Resisting Arrest by Fleeing Felony – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Paraphernalia Speeding – 117 in a 60 mph zone Failed to Display Valid Plates Following Too Close

Where Held: Andrew County Law Enforcement Center

Release Info: 24-hour hold pending further action.

ANDREW COUNTY – HAMILTON, MO

Arrest Date: August 1, 2023, 3:30 PM

Person Arrested: Alexis A McDonald, 26-year-old female from Hamilton, MO

Charges: Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance

Where Held: Andrew County Law Enforcement Center

Release Info: 24-hour hold pending further action.

MACON COUNTY – BUNCETON, MO

Arrest Date: July 31, 2023, 7:22 PM

Person Arrested: Danielle M Stamose, 43-year-old female from Bunceton, MO

Charges: Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Where Held: Macon County Jail

Release Info: Released after arrest.

MACON COUNTY – LIBERTYVILLE, IA

Arrest Date: July 31, 2023, 7:24 PM

Person Arrested: Coty L Waldrip, a 25-year-old male from Libertyville, IA

Charges: Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) Speeding 25+

Where Held: Macon County Jail

Release Info: Released after arrest.

All individuals mentioned above are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Related