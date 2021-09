Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Members of the Trenton High School Choir were selected on September 18 for the Northwest Missouri All-District Choir.

Those selected were Jonin Villacampa, Trent Villacampa, Victor Markell, Caleb Johnson, Jillian Simpson, Morgan King, Makayla Hamilton, Sofia Currie, and Trager Leeper.

Vocal Music Instructor Tyler Busick reports they will participate in the Northwest Missouri All-District Honor Choir Day in Platte City on October 30, 2021.

