Trenton Utility Committee hears report on cost to extend utilities to Industrial Park in North Trenton

Reports highlighted at Monday evening’s meeting of the committee that oversees Trenton Municipal Utilities.

Utility Director/ City Administrator Ron Urton reported on the potential routes that could be used if the city were to extend water and sewer lines to Industrial Park in North Trenton.

While waiting on updated cost estimates from an engineering firm, Urton told the Utility Committee a very preliminary projection, made in 2018, was that it would cost $1,000,000 to extend the services that would be needed for the site. The distance was described as about one mile.

The discussion focused on dividing the potential project so that funds could be budgeted over several fiscal years. The city council, at its meeting last week, agreed to allow North Central Missouri Development Alliance’s Director to offer to business and industrial prospects, tracts of land in at least five-acre portions. There are two tracts of land in north Trenton that encompass about 100 acres.

Urton reported a proposal from RS Electric will be presented at the Monday night city council meeting to upgrade software that allows more collection of data for reports involving the electric and water departments. The cost is about $16,000. If approved, the new software would replace what was described as an outdated system.

Reports were provided by TMU Controller Rosetta Marsh as well as department heads Kenny Ricketts, Brad Griffin, Steve Reid, and Bob Hutchinson. Utility committee members present were Dave Mlika, Duane Urich, and John Dolan.

