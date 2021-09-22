Final judge announced for Missouri Days Marching Festival

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The 8th and final judge to be announced for next month’s Missouri Days Marching Festival comes from the State of Indiana.

Joe Poio earned both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Music Education from Butler University. As an undergraduate, he played clarinet in Butler Symphonic Band, Wind Ensemble, Symphonic Orchestra, and Collegiate Symphony. He served as Director of Bands and Music Department Chair for Noblesville School Corporation for 9 years, Director of Bands at Pendleton Heights High School for 8 years, and the Instrumental Music Director for Delaware Community School Corporation in Muncie, Indiana for 18 years.

Poio was named Director of Bands of the six-time Indiana Summer Circuit Championship Marching Band at Muncie Southside High School. Concert organizations under his leadership have received over 75 First Division Gold Ratings at Indiana State School Music Association Finals.

Poio works as an adjudicator for Indiana State School Music Association’s solo and ensemble contests, concert organization contests, and state concert band/orchestra qualifications contests. He has twice conducted the Symphonic Band for Ball State University Mid-America Band Clinic and served as the Interim Director of the Butler University Symphonic Band. He was the coordinator of the Indiana State Fair Band Day Contests for 18 years.

