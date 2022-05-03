Linn County crash injures Russellville man

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A single-vehicle accident three miles north of Brookfield on Monday afternoon on a lettered route in Linn County injured a truck driver from mid-Missouri’s Russellville.

Fifty-three-year-old Fred McKinney was taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

McKinney was northbound when his tractor-trailer failed to halt for a stop sign and ran off Route M, overturned, striking a utility pole and fence.

The vehicle was demolished the patrol report indicated McKinney was using a seat belt.