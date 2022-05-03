Citywide cleanup in Princeton set for May 14th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

While volunteers for Serve Mercer County worked on 20 projects last Saturday, the Princeton Chamber of Commerce is making an advance announcement regarding the city-wide cleanup and garage sale day. Both are scheduled for May 14th in Princeton.

Princeton Chamber President Amy Cool reports there will be many garage sales across town and on the Princeton Square. She noted that “special sales” are being planned at the stores.

The community cleanup on May 14, 2022, is only for people who live within the city limits of Princeton. Mrs. Cool stated all items need to be placed in the roll-over dumpster and not beside it. The dumpster will be available near the city barn.

The Princeton Chamber President also requested citizens not place in the dumpster items like hazardous materials, paint, tires, and shingles.