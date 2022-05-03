Audio: More volunteers always welcome during Community Pride Cleanup Week in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

This is Community Pride, Cleanup Week, in Trenton with efforts coordinated by the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce and involve numerous organizations, businesses, families, and individuals in cleaning up debris and other litter along the streets and neighborhoods of Trenton.

Chamber of Commerce Debbie Carman was a guest on Open Line:

During the Open Line interview, Carman recognized the many volunteers taking part in the event as of Monday morning, May 2.

Others who wish to cleanup yet to be assigned areas of Trenton may contact the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at (660) 359-4324.