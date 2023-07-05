Jameson Picnic kicks off August 3rd

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The 132nd Annual Jameson Picnic will be held next month. Activities will be held at the Jameson City Park from August 3rd through 5th.

An open mic night will be that Thursday evening. That Friday evening will include a baby show and Katatonics with a rock and roll show.

That Saturday will include a parade, a poker chip run, a garden tractor pull, and a cornhole tournament. There will also be an auction that evening and Mixology playing classic rock and country.

A concession stand will be available. A free drawing will be held every night after the entertainment.

The Jameson Lions Club sponsors the Annual Jameson Picnic from August 3rd through 5th.

More information can be obtained by calling Jan Duly at 660663-3520 or Jim Duly at 660-334-0428.

Related