Rhonda Vincent and The Rage to headline Pollock Sesquicentennial

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Get ready for a foot-stomping, hand-clapping good time as Rhonda Vincent and The Rage take the stage at the Pollock Sesquicentennial. The renowned bluegrass artist and her talented band are set to perform on July 29th at 7 PM, delivering a captivating musical experience for attendees.

The Pollock Sesquicentennial, a three-day extravaganza celebrating the town’s 150th anniversary, will showcase a variety of shows and activities for all ages. In addition to Rhonda Vincent and The Rage’s performance, other notable acts include the Eastern Heights Band on July 28th at 7 PM and Pumptown on July 29th at 3 PM.

Mark your calendars for the weekend of July 28th to the 30th, as Pollock gears up for the celebration. The festivities kick off with an ice cream social on Friday, offering a sweet treat to start the weekend off right. Saturday promises a jam-packed schedule with a parade, an ugly truck contest, a cornhole tournament, an antique tractor show, and a baby show. The night sky will light up with spectacular fireworks displays on both July 28th and 29th. Attendees can also indulge in a variety of delectable food options provided by local vendors.

On Sunday, the celebrations continue with church services, allowing attendees to come together and reflect on the town’s rich history. A community picnic and the Jackson Township Country Schools Reunion will bring people together for an afternoon of camaraderie and reminiscing.

For more information and updates regarding the Pollock Sesquicentennial, interested individuals can visit the official website at pollockmissouri.com or check out the Pollock, Missouri Facebook page.

Related