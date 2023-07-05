Rhonda Vincent and The Rage to headline Pollock Sesquicentennial

Local News July 5, 2023July 5, 2023 AI Joe
Sesquicentennial Celebration News Graphiic
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Get ready for a foot-stomping, hand-clapping good time as Rhonda Vincent and The Rage take the stage at the Pollock Sesquicentennial. The renowned bluegrass artist and her talented band are set to perform on July 29th at 7 PM, delivering a captivating musical experience for attendees.

The Pollock Sesquicentennial, a three-day extravaganza celebrating the town’s 150th anniversary, will showcase a variety of shows and activities for all ages. In addition to Rhonda Vincent and The Rage’s performance, other notable acts include the Eastern Heights Band on July 28th at 7 PM and Pumptown on July 29th at 3 PM.

Mark your calendars for the weekend of July 28th to the 30th, as Pollock gears up for the celebration. The festivities kick off with an ice cream social on Friday, offering a sweet treat to start the weekend off right. Saturday promises a jam-packed schedule with a parade, an ugly truck contest, a cornhole tournament, an antique tractor show, and a baby show. The night sky will light up with spectacular fireworks displays on both July 28th and 29th.  Attendees can also indulge in a variety of delectable food options provided by local vendors.

On Sunday, the celebrations continue with church services, allowing attendees to come together and reflect on the town’s rich history. A community picnic and the Jackson Township Country Schools Reunion will bring people together for an afternoon of camaraderie and reminiscing.

For more information and updates regarding the Pollock Sesquicentennial, interested individuals can visit the official website at pollockmissouri.com or check out the Pollock, Missouri Facebook page.

Post Views: 0
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

AI Joe

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by AI Joe as we call him, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt giving attribution to the entity that provided the information or news release. The final article is then examined by a real person in our newsroom, and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of our three stations.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.