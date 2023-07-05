Annual Fourth of July celebration to be held in Cainsville this weekend

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The 16th Annual Fourth of July Celebration will be held in Cainsville this weekend. Activities are planned at the Cainsville Ball Park from July 7th through July 9th.

The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri will sponsor an appreciation supper on July 7th at 5 o’clock. DJ Andre Remmers will play country and old rock and roll.

July 8th will include a parade at 10 o’clock, a cake walk, car and baby shows, cornhole, and a scavenger hunt. A car cruise will be held after the car show with awards announced at 3 o’clock. There will also be kickball, horseshoes, a duck run, and a super farmer contest. The Midnight Country Band will perform from 6 to 9 o’clock, and the Girl Scouts will serve cake and ice cream before a presentation of colors and fireworks.

Knife and gun raffles will be held. Keith Deskins made and donated the knife. Someone must be at least 18 years old to participate in the gun raffle and be able to pass a background check.

A church service will be at the Cainsville First Baptist Church on July 9th at 11 o’clock.

More information on the Cainsville Fourth of July Celebration can be found on the Cainsville, Missouri City Happenings Facebook page. More information can also be obtained by calling Rebecca Deskins at 660-893-5315 or Tara Robbins at 660-425-5448.

