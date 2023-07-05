Libraries in Chillicothe plan activities as part of Sliced Bread Days

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The libraries in Chillicothe will hold activities on July 8th as part of Sliced Bread Days.

The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library will have take and make no-bake cookies in a bag at 9 am and 4 pm. The bags will contain the dry ingredients to make no-bake chocolate chip cookies at home. The bags will be handed out to individuals up to the age of 18 while supplies last. The children must be present.

Nancy Boswell will discuss the life of Laura Ingalls Wilder at the Livingston County Library at 10:30. While in costume, Boswell will talk about Wilder’s move to Missouri in 1894 and why Wilder wrote Little House on the Prairie series. Boswell will take questions as Wilder and then herself.

Related