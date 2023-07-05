Mercer Homecoming set to kick off July 26th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The much-anticipated Mercer Homecoming is set to take place from July 26th through 30th in Mercer. This year’s event, themed “Stars, Stripes, and Summer Nights,” promises a lineup of exciting activities and entertainment for attendees of all ages.

The festivities will kick off on Wednesday, July 26th, with a truck and tractor pull scheduled for 7 pm. Attendees can expect a showcase of raw power and precision as participants compete for glory in this crowd-favorite event.

The excitement continues on Thursday, July 27th, with the performance of the DDR Band, starting at 7 pm. The following day, Friday, July 28th, the Soul Root Band will take the stage at 8 pm, treating attendees to a musical experience. And on Saturday, July 29th, the Centerline band will close out the nighttime activities with their performance at 8 pm.

A variety of other activities will be available throughout the homecoming. On July 27th, attendees can enjoy a petting zoo, balloon man, and cornhole tournament. July 28th will feature hypnotism performances and the much-anticipated Mr. and Mrs. Mercer competition.

Saturday, July 29th, promises to be a day filled with excitement and entertainment. Attendees can look forward to car and tractor shows, a quilt show, and a baby show. Additionally, a kiddie and big parade will take place, with Billy and Fran Fisher serving as grand marshals for the big parade at 1 pm. The day will also feature unique attractions such as pig wrestling, another cornhole tournament, Chicken Bingo, an ice cream social, a magician, and a kiddie pedal tractor pull.

Raffle drawings will be held throughout the event, starting on Thursday and continuing through Saturday nights. Attendees will have the opportunity to win prizes while supporting the homecoming festivities. Furthermore, a carnival will be on-site, providing a wide array of thrilling rides and games for visitors to enjoy.

On July 30th, the final day of the homecoming, attendees can participate in the Mercer Alumni Dinner, a gathering of former students celebrating their shared memories and experiences. Additionally, a community church service will be held, offering a moment of reflection and unity for the community.

For additional information about the Mercer Homecoming, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the event’s Facebook page, where they can find updates, schedules, and further details.

