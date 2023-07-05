City of Chillicothe reschedules fireworks display for July 14th

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The City of Chillicothe has officially announced the rescheduling of the highly anticipated fireworks display. The event, originally slated for July 4th, will now take place on Friday, July 14th. Spectators can expect the show to commence at dark, with the estimated start time ranging from 9:45 to 10 p.m. The fireworks will be set off at the south end of town, ensuring a stunning view for all who attend.

In light of the rescheduling, the city authorities are urging residents and visitors to exercise courtesy and respect when it comes to parking arrangements. It is recommended to utilize the parking lots of local businesses while attending the event, however, city officials are asking for individuals to maintain proper etiquette by adhering to parking regulations and avoiding blocking entrances or exits.

Additionally, city officials are emphasizing the importance of cleanliness and responsibility during and after the fireworks display. All attendees are kindly requested to pick up after themselves and those accompanying them. Keeping the area litter-free contributes to the overall enjoyment of the event and showcases the community’s commitment to maintaining a clean and welcoming environment.

It is essential to note that shooting personal fireworks is strictly prohibited

