Bright Futures Trenton to hold Grundy County back-to-school event

Bright Futures Trenton will hold the Grundy County Back to School Event next month. The needs-based event August 10th will serve students who attend public school in Grundy County.

School supplies and backpacks will be provided at the Trenton First Christian Church Activity Center from noon to 6 o’clock for Trenton R-9 and Grundy County Head Start students. Safety information stations, socks, and underwear will also be available at the activity center.

School supplies and backpacks will also be provided at the Laredo School from noon to 3 o’clock for Laredo students and at the Spickard School from 5:30 to 6:30 for Spickard Students. Information is to be shared on the Grundy County R-5 Facebook page on when Grundy R-5 students can get supplies and backpacks.

Recycled gym shoes, Pass the Pride, and school resources will be in the Trenton High School Commons August 10th from noon to 6 o’clock. Free lunch and Food Pals applications will be available as well as information on bus routes, iPad deposits, and student online registration.

The Trenton Cinema will provide refreshments from 2 to 5 o’clock.

Back to school haircuts will be offered in the Trenton First Christian Church fellowship hall and classrooms from 3 to 7 o’clock.

Clothing for all ages will be available at the Trenton First Baptist Church from 4 to 7 o’clock. During that same time at the Trenton First Assembly of God, new shoes will be available through New Soles for Bright Futures, and hygiene products will be offered through Suds for Students.

The Grundy County Back to School Event will conclude with a Kiwanis Club cookout at Moberly Park from 6 to 7 o’clock. A free swim night at the Trenton Family Aquatics Center will go from 6:30 to 8:30 sponsored by the BTC Bank.

Anyone needing a ride to activities August 10th should contact the Trenton Bus Barn at 660-339-7227.

