Livingston County Sheriff’s Department releases details of arrest in Chula incident

Local News July 5, 2023July 5, 2023 AI Joe
Arrest Hands in Handcuff news graphic
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has provided information regarding an alleged incident in Chula on June 23rd that led to an arrest. According to Sheriff Steve Cox, his office received a report of an intoxicated man driving a vehicle recklessly and without permission. The incident, which initially involved possible domestic violence, prompted deputies to intervene.

After conducting a thorough investigation, authorities apprehended Gerald Joseph Ratcliffe, a 31-year-old resident of Chula. Ratcliffe faces charges of alleged tampering with a motor vehicle and property damage. Reports suggest that during the confrontation, Ratcliffe headbutted a patrol vehicle belonging to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, resulting in damage to the vehicle. Following his arrest, Ratcliffe was processed at the local law enforcement center and subsequently incarcerated at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

The Livingston County Associate Circuit Court later issued an arrest warrant for Ratcliffe, charging him with alleged felony first-degree property damage. Initially, bond was set at $7,500.

Online court records indicate that Ratcliffe waived formal arraignment on July 5th and entered a plea of not guilty. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 26th.

AI Joe

This article was written by AI Joe as we call him, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt giving attribution to the entity that provided the information or news release. The final article is then examined by a real person in our newsroom, and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of our three stations.

