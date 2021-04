Reddit Share Pin Share 13 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports it has received calls from residents in the western part of the county about suspicious activity suspected to be attempted burglaries. There are no identifiers to be released at this time.

The sheriff’s office advises Grundy County residents to be aware of unknown individuals they may encounter at their homes asking for trivial items, such as a cell phone charger. Residents are also urged to keep their homes and vehicles locked.

