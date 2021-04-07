Grundy County Clerk to notify Trenton and Wilson Township boards of write-in candidates

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Grundy County Clerk Betty Spickard reports her office will send the names of write-ins to the Trenton Township Board, and the board will choose who will hold one board member position.

This follows April 6th’s election, in which Albert Trump and Danny Peto were running for two open positions. Peto died in March.

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office will also send names of write-ins to the Wilson Township Board. The board will choose who will hold the one trustee position, hold one of two board member positions, and be the clerk.

Adam Cooksey was the only candidate for Wilson Township Board member.

