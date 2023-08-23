Grace Episcopal Church added to Livingston County Library’s Virtual Downtown Tour

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Library has added the Grace Episcopal Church to its virtual downtown tour. The tour includes more than 20 buildings. It can be seen at livingstoncountylibrary.org by clicking on the Virtual Services tab and scrolling down to the QR code under the Genealogy and Local History heading.

The Grace Episcopal Church was given a unique QR code that links directly to the page on the tour. The web address is available here, or the QR code can be seen in the church’s window. Those interested may scan the QR code to take them to the church’s website.

The Livingston County Library reports the Grace Episcopal Church has been at 421 Elm Street in Chillicothe since 1869. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and is a local landmark.

More information on the library’s adult programs can be obtained by calling 660-646-0547 or visiting the library’s website. Additional information is also available on the LCL Reads Facebook page.

